Schultze Gets the Blues

PGComedyDramaMusicMovie2005

A German accordionist travels to Louisiana to learn Cajun zydeco music.

A German accordionist travels to Louisiana to learn Cajun zydeco ...More

About this Movie

Starring: Horst KrauseHarald WarmbrunnKarl Fred MüllerUrsula SchuchtHannelore Schubert

Director: Michael Schorr

