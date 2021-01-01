School Daze

RComedyMusicals • MusicMovie1988

Spike Lee explores the intricacies of black college life through the sights, sounds a...more

Spike Lee explores the intricacies of black college life through ...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Blinded by the Light
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
PG • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Disaster Movie
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2008)
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1985)
School of Rock
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Dali and the Cooper
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
CB4
R • Comedy • Movie (1993)
Backstage at Live Aid
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Poms
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Becks
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
She Hate Me
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Josie and the Pussycats
PG-13 • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2001)
Employee of the Month
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Great Outdoors
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
The Watermelon Woman
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (1996)

About this Movie

School Daze

Spike Lee explores the intricacies of black college life through the sights, sounds and bittersweet memories of homecoming weekend.

Starring: Laurence FishburneGiancarlo EspositoTisha Campbell-MartinJoe SenecaArt Evans

Director: Spike Lee

RComedyMusicalsMusicMovie1988
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on