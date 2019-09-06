Scarborough

TVMADramaRomanceMovie • 2019

Two student-teacher couples take a trip to explore their relationships.

Two student-teacher couples take a trip to explore their relation...More

Start watching Scarborough

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Making of: 1917
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Waves
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Pride & Prejudice
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Truth
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Burden
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Cuban
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Honey 3: Dare To Dance
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Equals
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Ginger & Rosa
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2012)
Speed of Life
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Ophelia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Charlie Says
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Fits
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Scarborough

Two student-teacher couples take a trip to explore their relationships.

Starring: Jessica BardenJordan BolgerEdward HoggJodhi MayDaniel York

Director: Barnaby Southcombe

TVMADramaRomanceMovie • 2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on