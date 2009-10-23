Saw VI Director's Cut

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2009

Jigsaw's successor continues the late maniac’s twisted torments, this time targeting ...more

Jigsaw's successor continues the late maniac’s twisted torments, ...More

Start watching Saw VI Director's Cut

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Haunting in Connecticut
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Annabelle: Creation
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1986)
Hannibal
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
Bride of Chucky
R • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Amityville Horror
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2005)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Last Exorcism Extended Version
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Halloween II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1981)
Dead Silence
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Oculus
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Friday the 13th
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1980)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Bless The Child
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)

About this Movie

Saw VI Director's Cut

Jigsaw's successor continues the late maniac’s twisted torments, this time targeting an insurance executive and his employees.

Starring: Tobin BellCostas MandylorBetsy RussellMark RolstonPeter Outerbridge

Director: Kevin Greutert

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on