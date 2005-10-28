Saw II Director's Cut

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2005

Deranged psychopath Jigsaw sets the ever-more barbarous traps for a new set of victims in this grisly sequel.

Deranged psychopath Jigsaw sets the ever-more barbarous traps for...More

About this Movie

Saw II Director's Cut

Deranged psychopath Jigsaw sets the ever-more barbarous traps for a new set of victims in this grisly sequel.

Starring: Donnie WahlbergTobin BellShawnee SmithFrankie GGlenn Plummer

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

