About this Movie

Rush

Two undercover narcotics cops step over the line of duty when they start abusing drugs in this gripping drama.

Starring: Jason PatricJennifer Jason LeighSam ElliottMax PerlichGregg Allman

Director: Lili Fini Zanuck

RDramaCrimeMovie • 1991
  • hd

