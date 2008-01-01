Rob Roy

RBiography • DramaAdventureActionMovie1995

A Scottish farmer turns outlaw to protect his clan from English troops.

A Scottish farmer turns outlaw to protect his clan from English troops.

About this Movie

Rob Roy

Starring: Liam NeesonJessica LangeJohn HurtTim RothEric Stoltz

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

