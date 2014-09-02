R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

From R.L. Stine and starring Bella Thorne (TV’s Shake It Up!) and Ryan Ochoa (TV’s Pa...more

From R.L. Stine and starring Bella Thorne (TV’s Shake It Up!) and...More

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? - Trailer

About this Movie

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

From R.L. Stine and starring Bella Thorne (TV’s Shake It Up!) and Ryan Ochoa (TV’s Pair of Kings), ghosts, ghouls and hijinks abound in this spook-tacular adventure!

