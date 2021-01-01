R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly

PGFamilyHorrorKidsMovie2008

Two young ghosts and an 11-year-old magician battle a wicked ghoul in this haunted ad...more

Two young ghosts and an 11-year-old magician battle a wicked ghou...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
A Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O'Donnell Celebration
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2010)
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2017)
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games
TVPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2014)
Abominable
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A Little Princess
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime Tales
TVY • Award Shows & Events, Family • Movie (1999)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2003)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Jorge el Curioso 3: De regreso a la Jungla
G • Family, Kids • Movie (2015)
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
TVPG • Family, Kids • Movie (2009)
Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat
TVG • Animation, Family • Movie (1971)
Dr. Seuss: The Lorax
TVG • Family, Animation • Movie (1972)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Flicka: Country Pride
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (2012)
Shrek 2 (en Español)
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2004)

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly - Trailer

About this Movie

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly

Two young ghosts and an 11-year-old magician battle a wicked ghoul in this haunted adventure filled with thrills, chills and hilarious spills! Starring Madison Pettis and Ali Lohan.

PGFamilyHorrorKidsMovie2008
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on