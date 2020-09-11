Rent-a-PalRent-a-Pal

ThrillerMovie • 2020

A strange VHS tape allows a lonely bachelor named David to find companionship with An...more

A strange VHS tape allows a lonely bachelor named David to find c...More

Rent-A-Pal - Trailer

About this Movie

Rent-a-Pal

A strange VHS tape allows a lonely bachelor named David to find companionship with Andy -- its charming and charismatic host. However, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Starring: Wil WheatonBrian Landis FolkinsKathleen BradyAmy RutledgeAdrian Egolf

Director: Jon Stevenson

ThrillerMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

