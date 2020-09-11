About this Movie
Rent-a-Pal
A strange VHS tape allows a lonely bachelor named David to find companionship with Andy -- its charming and charismatic host. However, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.
Starring: Wil WheatonBrian Landis FolkinsKathleen BradyAmy RutledgeAdrian Egolf
Director: Jon Stevenson
