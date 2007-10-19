Renegades

RDramaCrimeLegal • Movie1989

A Philadelphia cop unwillingly teams with a Native American detective - both are chas...more

A Philadelphia cop unwillingly teams with a Native American detec...More

About this Movie

Renegades

A Philadelphia cop unwillingly teams with a Native American detective - both are chasing the same psychopath for different crimes.

Starring: Kiefer SutherlandLou Diamond PhillipsJami GertzRob KnepperBill Smitrovich

Director: Jack Sholder

