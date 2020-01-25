Relic

RDramaHorrorMovie2020

A mother with dementia is taken over by a sinister presence in her home.

A mother with dementia is taken over by a sinister presence in her home.

About this Movie

Relic

A mother with dementia is taken over by a sinister presence in her home.

Starring: Emily MortimerRobyn NevinBella HeathcoteChris BuntonJeremy Stanford

Director: Natalie Erika James

