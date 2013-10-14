Redemption

TV14Documentaries • AdventureActionHorrorThrillerMovie • 2013

Meet New York City's 'canners': unemployed men and women who eke out a meager living

Meet New York City's 'canners': unemployed men and women who eke ...More

About this Movie

Redemption

Meet New York City's 'canners': unemployed men and women who eke out a meager living by collecting empty bottles and cans for redemption.

Directors: Jon AlpertMatthew O'Neill

TV14DocumentariesAdventureActionHorrorThrillerMovie • 2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

