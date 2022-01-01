About this Movie
Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death
Milo (Zlatko Buric) is a drug dealer and recovering addict who's slowly coming unraveled. While trying to prepare for his daughter Milena's (Marinela Dekic) birthday party, he discovers the shipment of heroin he was expecting is actually Ecstasy. Milo gives the pills to small-fry dealer Mohammed (Ilyas Agac) and, as the party begins, starts using narcotics again. Things go from bad to worse when Mohammad doesn't return, and Milo's Albanian connection demands payment for the Ecstasy.