Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death

Milo (Zlatko Buric) is a drug dealer and recovering addict who's slowly coming unraveled. While trying to prepare for his daughter Milena's (Marinela Dekic) birthday party, he discovers the shipment of heroin he was expecting is actually Ecstasy. Milo gives the pills to small-fry dealer Mohammed (Ilyas Agac) and, as the party begins, starts using narcotics again. Things go from bad to worse when Mohammad doesn't return, and Milo's Albanian connection demands payment for the Ecstasy.more

Starring: Zlatko BuricMarinela DekicIlyas Agac

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death - Trailer

About this Movie

Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death

Milo (Zlatko Buric) is a drug dealer and recovering addict who's slowly coming unraveled. While trying to prepare for his daughter Milena's (Marinela Dekic) birthday party, he discovers the shipment of heroin he was expecting is actually Ecstasy. Milo gives the pills to small-fry dealer Mohammed (Ilyas Agac) and, as the party begins, starts using narcotics again. Things go from bad to worse when Mohammad doesn't return, and Milo's Albanian connection demands payment for the Ecstasy.

Starring: Zlatko Buric, Marinela Dekic, Ilyas Agac, Slavko Labovic, Ramadan Huseini

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

