Proof of Life

RThrillerAdventureActionHorrorMovie2000

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe star in this tale about a housewife who falls for the man ...more

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe star in this tale about a housewife wh...More

Start watching Proof of Life

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Cell 2
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
House
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Lady in White
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (1988)
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
Robin Hood
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2010)
The Poseidon Adventure
PG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1972)
The Towering Inferno
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1974)
Dante's Peak
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
This Means War
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Raise the Titanic
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1980)
The Transporter
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Van Helsing
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Blade Runner 2049
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Jaws 3
PG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1983)

About this Movie

Proof of Life

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe star in this tale about a housewife who falls for the man she hired to rescue her kidnapped husband.

Starring: Meg RyanRussell CroweDavid MorsePamela ReedDavid Caruso

Director: Taylor Hackford

RThrillerAdventureActionHorrorMovie2000
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on