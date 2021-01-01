Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous

PG-13ComedyMovie2008

A pampered movie star whose career has stalled gets drunk and joins the Army - and immediately begins to regret enlisting!

A pampered movie star whose career has stalled gets drunk and joi...More

About this Movie

Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous

A pampered movie star whose career has stalled gets drunk and joins the Army - and immediately begins to regret enlisting!

Starring: Jessica SimpsonVivica A. FoxSteve GuttenbergAimee GarciaKeiko Agena

Director: Steve Miner

