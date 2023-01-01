Prisoners of the SunPrisoners of the Sun

A group of ambitious explorers go on the adventure of a lifetime, as they embark on a dangerous, unauthorized mission deep beneath an Egyptian pyramid.more

A group of ambitious explorers go on the adventure of a lifetime,...More

Starring: John Rhys-DaviesDavid CharvetEmily Holmes

Director: Roger Christian

TV14ActionAdventureHorrorMysteryDramaMovie2014
  • hd

Prisoners of the Sun - Trailer

About this Movie

Prisoners of the Sun

A group of ambitious explorers go on the adventure of a lifetime, as they embark on a dangerous, unauthorized mission deep beneath an Egyptian pyramid.

Starring: John Rhys-DaviesDavid CharvetEmily HolmesNick MoranJoss Ackland

Director: Roger Christian

TV14ActionAdventureHorrorMysteryDramaMovie2014
  • hd

