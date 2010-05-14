Princess Kaiulani

PGBiography • DramaHistoryMovie2010

True story of the last royal heir to the Hawaiian throne, who tried to thwart U.S. an...more

True story of the last royal heir to the Hawaiian throne, who tri...More

Start watching Princess Kaiulani

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Lincoln
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Great Debaters
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2007)
The Pianist
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2002)
Rules of Attraction
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Miles Ahead
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2015)
Hitchcock
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2012)
Resistance
R • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Bully
Drama • Movie (2001)
The Conspirator
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
Malcolm X
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1992)
Love & Mercy
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
Walk the Line
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Diana
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2013)

About this Movie

Princess Kaiulani

True story of the last royal heir to the Hawaiian throne, who tried to thwart U.S. annexation in the late 1800s.

Starring: Q'orianka KilcherShaun EvansBarry PepperJimmy YuillWill Patton

Director: Marc Forby

PGBiographyDramaHistoryMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on