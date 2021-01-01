Presumed Innocent

RMysteryDramaMovie1990

Harrison Ford stars as an assistant D.A. who is accused of killing his co-worker/love...more

Harrison Ford stars as an assistant D.A. who is accused of killin...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Black and White
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Fighter
R • Latino • Movie (2009)
Oslo
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
La Boda de Rosa (Rosa's Wedding)
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2021)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (Unrated Version)
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Without a Trace
PG • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1983)
Fine China
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2020)
Seneca (Span Sub)
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
The Cypher
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Judgment
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1990)
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: Jules
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Murder on the Orient Express
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1974)
The Tale
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
The Special Relationship
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2010)
Einstein and Eddington
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2008)

About this Movie

Presumed Innocent

Harrison Ford stars as an assistant D.A. who is accused of killing his co-worker/lover in the mesmerizing adaptation of Scott Turow's book.

Starring: Harrison FordBrian DennehyRaul JuliaBonnie BedeliaPaul Winfield

Director: Alan J. Pakula

RMysteryDramaMovie1990
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on