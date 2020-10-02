Possessor

RScience FictionThrillerHorrorMovie • 2020

Using brain-implant technology, an elite corporate assassin takes control of other pe...more

Using brain-implant technology, an elite corporate assassin takes...More

About this Movie

Possessor

Using brain-implant technology, an elite corporate assassin takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment, Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Starring: Andrea RiseboroughChristopher AbbottTuppence MiddletonSean BeanJennifer Jason Leigh

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

