About this Movie
Possessor
Using brain-implant technology, an elite corporate assassin takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment, Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.
Starring: Andrea RiseboroughChristopher AbbottTuppence MiddletonSean BeanJennifer Jason Leigh
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
