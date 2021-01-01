Paulie

PGComedyKidsFamilyMovie1998

Birdbrain antics fill this magical family comedy about a talking parrot who keeps put...more

Birdbrain antics fill this magical family comedy about a talking ...More

About this Movie

Paulie

Birdbrain antics fill this magical family comedy about a talking parrot who keeps putting his foot in his beak!

Starring: Gena RowlandsTony ShalhoubCheech MarinBruce DavisonJay Mohr

Director: John Roberts

  • 5.1
  • hd

