Paradise Highway

A truck driver is forced to smuggle illegal cargo to save her brother from a prison gang. The FBI is hot on her trail, and her conscience is tested when her final package turns out to be a teenage girl.more

A truck driver is forced to smuggle illegal cargo to save her bro...More

Starring: Juliette BinocheMorgan FreemanFrank Grillo

Director: Anna Gutto

RThrillerDramaCrimeLegalAdventureActionHorrorMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime WalkR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The GamblerTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (1980)
Waist DeepR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2006)
The WalkTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Wicker TreeR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Never Die AloneR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2004)
Mrs. Henderson PresentsR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2005)
Line of DutyR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2013)
Don't Breathe 2R • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
The Devil You KnowTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
The CommandoR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
DominoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Fast Food NationR • Drama • Movie (2006)
ReefaDrama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Redemption DayR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)

About this Movie

Paradise Highway

A truck driver is forced to smuggle illegal cargo to save her brother from a prison gang. The FBI is hot on her trail, and her conscience is tested when her final package turns out to be a teenage girl.

Starring: Juliette BinocheMorgan FreemanFrank GrilloCameron MonaghanHala Finley

Director: Anna Gutto

RThrillerDramaCrimeLegalAdventureActionHorrorMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.