Out Stealing HorsesOut Stealing Horses

DramaMovie • 2019

A man retires to solitary life in the Norwegian woods after the death of his wife, bu...more

A man retires to solitary life in the Norwegian woods after the d...More

Watch Trailer

Start watching Out Stealing Horses

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Frankie & Alice
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
Lucky
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Cashback
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
My Name is Maria De Jesus
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Dogman
Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Whistlers
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Little Children
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Winter's Bone
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
High-Rise
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Across the Line
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2015)
Good Will Hunting
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
Mother
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
Castle in the Ground
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Tyrel
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Maria Full of Grace
R • Drama • Movie (2004)

Out Stealing Horses - Trailer

About this Movie

Out Stealing Horses

A man retires to solitary life in the Norwegian woods after the death of his wife, but the past resurfaces.

Starring: Stellan SkarsgårdTobias SantelmannPål Sverre HagenBjørn FlobergDanica Curcic

Director: Hans Petter Moland

DramaMovie • 2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on