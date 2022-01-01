Operation Condor 2: The Armour of the Gods

Hired to find Nazi gold that was allegedly left in the Sahara 40 years ago, Agent Jackie teams up with three women who are all linked in some way.more

Hired to find Nazi gold that was allegedly left in the Sahara 40 ...More

Starring: Jackie ChanAlan TamRosamund Kwan

Director: Jackie Chan

RActionAdventureMovie1986
  • hd

About this Movie

Operation Condor 2: The Armour of the Gods

Hired to find Nazi gold that was allegedly left in the Sahara 40 years ago, Agent Jackie teams up with three women who are all linked in some way.

Starring: Jackie ChanAlan TamRosamund KwanLola FornerBosidale Sumiljanik

Director: Jackie Chan

RActionAdventureMovie1986
  • hd

