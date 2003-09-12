Once Upon a Time in Mexico
R • Action, Adventure • Movie • 2003
The saga of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), continues in Robert Rodriguez's bravura action epic, the third installment in the series. This adventure is set against a backdrop of revolution, greed and revenge. Haunted and scarred by tragedy, El Mariachi (Banderas) has retreated into a life of isolation. He is forced out of hiding when Sands (Johnny Depp), a corrupt CIA agent, recruits the reclusive hero to sabotage an assassination plot against the president of Mexico conceived by the evil cartel kingpin Barrillo (Willem Dafoe). Returning with his two trusted sidekicks, Lorenzo (Enrique Iglesias) and Fideo (Marco Leonardi), the desperado stokes the legend of El Mariachi to new heights of excitement and adventure.