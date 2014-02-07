Nurse 3D

RActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie • 2014

A young nurse fears her alluring co-worker may be a serial killer who targets unfaith...more

A young nurse fears her alluring co-worker may be a serial killer...More

About this Movie

Nurse 3D

A young nurse fears her alluring co-worker may be a serial killer who targets unfaithful men in this riveting thriller.

Starring: Paz de la HuertaKatrina BowdenCorbin BleuJudd NelsonBoris Kodjoe

Director: Douglas Aarniokoski

RActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie • 2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

