Not Fade Away

RDramaMovie2012

Set in suburban New Jersey the 1960s, a group of friends form a rock band and try to make it big.

Set in suburban New Jersey the 1960s, a group of friends form a r...More

Not Fade Away - Trailer

About this Movie

Not Fade Away

Set in suburban New Jersey the 1960s, a group of friends form a rock band and try to make it big in this music-driven coming of age story.

Starring: John MagaroJames GandolfiniBella HeathcoteJack HustonWill Brill

Director: David Chase

RDramaMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

