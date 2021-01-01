Night Passage

TV14ActionDramaAdventureWestern • Movie1957

Western hero Jimmy Stewart works for the railroad; screen brother Audie Murphy is pla...more

Western hero Jimmy Stewart works for the railroad; screen brother...More

Start watching Night Passage

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Gunpoint
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1966)
The Lucky Texan
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1934)
Buffalo Bill
TVG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1944)
Blue Steel
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
Range War
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1939)
Oath of Vengeance
TVG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1944)
Lumberjack
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1944)
Partners Of The Plains
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1938)
The Magnificent Seven
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1960)
Tornado Range
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1948)
Broken Lance
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1954)
Ghost Of Hidden Valley
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1946)
Randy Rides Alone
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
Stick to Your Guns
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1941)
Navajo Kid
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1945)

About this Movie

Night Passage

Western hero Jimmy Stewart works for the railroad; screen brother Audie Murphy is planning to rob the train. Dan Duryea.

Starring: James StewartAudie MurphyDan DuryeaDianne FosterElaine Stewart

Director: James Neilson

TV14ActionDramaAdventureWesternMovie1957
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on