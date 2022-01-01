Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

After a chance encounter, Nick and Norah embark on a journey through New York's indie rock scene on a quest to find the secret show of a legendary band, and wind up finding each other.more

Starring: Michael CeraKat DenningsAlexis Dziena

Director: Peter Sollett

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie2008

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist - Trailer

About this Movie

After a chance encounter, Nick and Norah embark on a journey through New York's indie rock scene on a quest to find the secret show of a legendary band, and wind up finding each other.

