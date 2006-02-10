Neil Young: Heart of GoldNeil Young: Heart of Gold

PGDocumentaries • MusicMovie2006

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme captures the rocker in concert before a ...More

About this Movie

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme captures the rocker in concert before a live audience at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Starring: Neil YoungEmmylou HarrisPegi YoungBen KeithSpooner Oldham

Director: Jonathan Demme

PGDocumentariesMusicMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

