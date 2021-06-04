My Tender Matador

TVMALGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2021

A transwoman in 1980s Chile falls in love with a guerrilla fighter.

A transwoman in 1980s Chile falls in love with a guerrilla fighte...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Equals
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
The Fits
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2016)
Before Midnight
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
A Very British Christmas
TVG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Christmas at the Chateau
TVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2019)
About Cherry
R • Drama • Movie (2012)
Hot Summer Nights
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Words
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
Asylum
R • Drama • Movie (2005)
Guest Artist
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Into the Forest
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Ginger & Rosa
PG-13 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2012)
The Hours
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
Brokeback Mountain
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
A Most Violent Year
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)

About this Movie

My Tender Matador

A transwoman in 1980s Chile falls in love with a guerrilla fighter.

Starring: Alfredo CastroLeonardo OrtizgrisJulieta ZylberbergAmparo NogueraLuis Gnecco

Director: Rodrigo Sepúlveda

TVMALGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on