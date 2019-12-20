My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

PG-13ActionAdventureAnimation • AnimeMovie2019

Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a po...more

Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain.

Details

About this Movie

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain.

Starring: Justin BrinerClifford ChapinJohnny Yong BoschMaxey WhiteheadDani Chambers

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

  • hd

