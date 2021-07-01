My Brother Luca

TVGFamilyLatinoMovie2021

When a little girl discovers that her older brother might have superpowers, she sets ...more

When a little girl discovers that her older brother might have su...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
My Brother Luca (Eng Sub)
TVG • Family, Latino • Movie (2021)
What Bitch?
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
El Ultimo Balsero (The Last Rafter)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Me 3.769 (Span Sub)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)
Sin Cielo
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
La Musiquita por Dentro (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
El Chata (The Sparring Partner)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2017)
Esta es tu Cuba (This is Your Cuba) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Span Dub)
PG-13 • Latino, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
Beef (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Un 4to de Josue (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Beef
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Lupe (Span Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2021)
Marisol
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Los Lobos
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

My Brother Luca

When a little girl discovers that her older brother might have superpowers, she sets out to make sure everyone else sees him as she does.

TVGFamilyLatinoMovie2021
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on