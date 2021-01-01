My Bloody Valentine

RHorrorThrillerHoliday • DramaMovie2009

Nearly 10 years after a murder spree in a small mining town, a maniac in a miner’s ma...more

Nearly 10 years after a murder spree in a small mining town, a ma...More

About this Movie

My Bloody Valentine

Nearly 10 years after a murder spree in a small mining town, a maniac in a miner’s mask strikes again in this heart-stopping remake.

Starring: Jensen AcklesJaime KingKerr SmithBetsy RueEdi Gathegi

Director: Patrick Lussier

RHorrorThrillerHolidayDramaMovie2009
