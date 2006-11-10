Mr. Majestyk

Charles Bronson portrays Vince Majestyk, a struggling Colorado melon grower who has principles. Unlike other growers, he treats the migratory workers fairly and with justice. The other growers don't like this one bit, and see to it that Majestyk is framed for a crime he did not commit. While in prison, Majestyk learns that a fellow inmate, a member of the mafia, is going to be 'liberated' by members of that crime organization in a breakout. Majestyk foils the attempt. But when the Mafioso eventually does escape, he swears vengeance against Majestyk. Released from prison, Majestyk tries to return to peaceful farming, but soon finds himself in a deadly cat-and-mouse combat with Mafia killers. It is now time to strike back.