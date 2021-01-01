Miracle in Motor CityMiracle in Motor City

Amber Dupont bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.more

Starring: Tia MowryMark Taylor

Director: Alfons Adetuyi

TV14DramaComedyRomanceHolidayMovie2021
  • hd

About this Movie

Miracle in Motor City

Amber Dupont bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

