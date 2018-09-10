About this Movie
Million Little Pieces, A
A young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota. Based on the controversial bestselling book by James Frey.
Starring: Aaron Taylor-JohnsonCharlie HunnamBilly Bob ThorntonDavid DastmalchianOdessa Young
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
