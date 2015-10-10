Miles Ahead

RDramaMusicHistoryBiography • Movie • 2015

In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (Don Cheadle) tries to recover ...more

About this Movie

In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (Don Cheadle) tries to recover his new session tape from music producers.

Starring: Don CheadleEwan McGregorEmayatzy CorinealdiLakeith Lee StanfieldMichael Stuhlbarg

Director: Don Cheadle

  • 5.1
  • hd

