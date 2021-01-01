Miami Blues

RActionDramaCrimeMovie1990

A sociopath goes on a crime spree in Miami, hooks up with a trusting hooker and elude...more

Miami Blues - Trailer

About this Movie

Miami Blues

A sociopath goes on a crime spree in Miami, hooks up with a trusting hooker and eludes a slow-witted cop. In HD

Starring: Alec BaldwinFred WardJennifer Jason LeighNora DunnCharles Napier

Director: George Armitage

