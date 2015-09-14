Meddler, The

PG-13DramaComedyMovie • 2015

A widow from New York City follows her daughter to L.A. hoping to start a new life af...more

A widow from New York City follows her daughter to L.A. hoping to...More

About this Movie

Meddler, The

A widow from New York City follows her daughter to L.A. hoping to start a new life after her husband passes away. A chance encounter with a security guard sends her on a new path. Written and directed by Loren Scafaria.

Starring: Susan SarandonRose ByrneJ.K. SimmonsJerrod CarmichaelCecily Strong

Director: Lorene Scafaria

PG-13Drama, ComedyMovie • 2015
