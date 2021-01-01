Maximum RiskMaximum Risk

RActionMovie1996

A man steps into his twin brother's shoes to find out what happened to him.

A man steps into his twin brother's shoes to find out what happened to him.

Maximum Risk - Trailer

About this Movie

Starring: Jean-Claude Van DammeNatasha HenstridgeZach GrenierJean-Hugues AngladePaul Ben-Victor

Director: Ringo Lam

