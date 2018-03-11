Manny & Lo

RComedyMovie1996

Pregnant runaway and her younger sister kidnap baby store clerk, develop a strange bo...more

Pregnant runaway and her younger sister kidnap baby store clerk, ...More

Start watching Manny & Lo

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Family
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Rent Due
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Meet the Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Phat Beach
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Bronze
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Illegally Yours
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
She's Out Of Control
PG • Comedy • Movie (1990)
Movie 43
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall And Felt Superbad About It
R • Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Argument
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Gigli
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Irrational Man
R • Comedy • Movie (2015)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)

About this Movie

Manny & Lo

Pregnant runaway and her younger sister kidnap baby store clerk, develop a strange bond with her.

Starring: Mary Kay PlaceScarlett JohanssonAleksa PalladinoGlenn FitzgeraldAngie Phillips

Director: Lisa Krueger

RComedyMovie1996
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on