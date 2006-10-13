Man Of The Year

PG-13ComedyDramaMovie2006

A comedian who hosts a news satire program decides to run for president, and a comput...more

A comedian who hosts a news satire program decides to run for pre...More

About this Movie

Man Of The Year

A comedian who hosts a news satire program decides to run for president, and a computerized voting machine malfunction gets him elected.

Starring: Robin WilliamsLaura LinneyChristopher WalkenLewis BlackJeff Goldblum

Director: Barry Levinson

PG-13ComedyDramaMovie2006
  • hd

