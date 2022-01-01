A Man Apart

A tough DEA agent, battling a vicious Mexican drug cartel, dives deep into the underworld to find the gang-leader who ordered the killing of the agent's wife.more

A tough DEA agent, battling a vicious Mexican drug cartel, dives ...More

Starring: Vin DieselLarenz TateTimothy Olyphant

Director: F. Gary Gray

RActionDramaCrimeAdventureLegalMovie2003
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

