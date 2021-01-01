Mallrats

RComedyDramaMovie1995

Two best friends hatch a plan to win their ex-girlfriends back.

Two best friends hatch a plan to win their ex-girlfriends back.

About this Movie

Mallrats

Starring: Shannen DohertyJeremy LondonJason LeeClaire ForlaniMichael Rooker

Director: Kevin Smith

  • 5.1
  • hd

