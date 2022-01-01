Make Your Move

An ex-con falls for a beautiful Korean girl, despite the bitter rivalry between their brothers, who own rival underground dance clubs.more

An ex-con falls for a beautiful Korean girl, despite the bitter r...More

Starring: Derek HoughBoaWill Yun Lee

Director: Duane Adler

PG-13MusicalsDramaMusicMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Step Up: Year of the DanceTV14 • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2019)
In the Heights (Span Dub)PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2021)
Black NativityPG • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2013)
The Last Five YearsPG-13 • Romance, Musicals • Movie (2014)
Dear Evan HansenPG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2021)
Go for It!PG-13 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2011)
In the HeightsPG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2021)
The BeguiledR • Drama • Movie (1971)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Her SmellR • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Moulin Rouge!PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2001)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2006)
EmpireTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Mo' Better BluesR • Drama, Music • Movie (1990)
Saturday Night Fever: Director's CutTVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (1977)

About this Movie

Make Your Move

An ex-con falls for a beautiful Korean girl, despite the bitter rivalry between their brothers, who own rival underground dance clubs.

Starring: Derek HoughBoaWill Yun LeeWesley JonathanIzabella Miko

Director: Duane Adler

PG-13MusicalsDramaMusicMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.