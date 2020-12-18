About this Movie
Magnificent Seven Ride!, The
A gunslinger-turned-lawman's world is turned upside down when an outlaw rapes and murders his wife, setting in motion a story of seven men out to keep the peace - no matter the cost! The 4th film in the Magnificent saga.
Starring: Lee Van CleefStefanie PowersMariette HartleyMichael CallanLuke Askew
Director: George McCowan
