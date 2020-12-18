Magnificent Seven Ride!, The

PGWestern • AdventureActionClassicsMovie • 1972

A gunslinger-turned-lawman's world is turned upside down when an outlaw rapes and mur...more

A gunslinger-turned-lawman's world is turned upside down when an ...More

Start watching Magnificent Seven Ride!, The

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
More Dead Than Alive
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1969)
Young Guns II
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1990)
Broken Lance
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1954)
Young Guns
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
The Magnificent Seven
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1960)
Draw!
TV14 • Adventure, Western • Movie (1984)
The Bravos
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1972)
The Bravados
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1958)
The Far Country
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1954)
Fort Yuma
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1955)
The Hired Hand
R • Adventure, Western • Movie (1971)
100 Rifles
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1969)
Apache Drums
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1951)
The Hangman
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1959)
Cattle Empire
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1958)

About this Movie

Magnificent Seven Ride!, The

A gunslinger-turned-lawman's world is turned upside down when an outlaw rapes and murders his wife, setting in motion a story of seven men out to keep the peace - no matter the cost! The 4th film in the Magnificent saga.

Starring: Lee Van CleefStefanie PowersMariette HartleyMichael CallanLuke Askew

Director: George McCowan

PGWestern, Adventure, Action, ClassicsMovie • 1972
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on