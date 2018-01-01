Madeline's Madeline

TVMADramaMovie • 2018

A teenager's stormy personal life is interwoven with a theatre production.

A teenager's stormy personal life is interwoven with a theatre pr...More

Start watching Madeline's Madeline

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Opening Night
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1977)
Driveways
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Saint Frances
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Fresh
R • Drama • Movie (1994)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Room
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Orphan Horse
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Mean Creek
R • Drama • Movie (2004)
Speed of Life
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Tucked
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Round of Your Life
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2019)
A Bag of Marbles
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Speak
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on