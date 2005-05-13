Mad Hot Ballroom

PGDocumentaries • FamilyMusicMovie2005

Mad Hot Ballroom is the award-winning film that follows New York City fourth and fift...more

Mad Hot Ballroom is the award-winning film that follows New York ...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2011)
Shine a Light
PG-13 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2008)
In My Father's House
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Amy
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
Three Days in September
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
The Quiet One
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
American Jihad
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
B.B. King: On the Road
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Oasis: Supersonic
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)
16 Shots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
PG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2006)

About this Movie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Mad Hot Ballroom is the award-winning film that follows New York City fourth and fifth graders as they journey into the world of competitive ballroom dance.

Director: Marilyn Agrelo

PGDocumentariesFamilyMusicMovie2005
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on