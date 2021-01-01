MachinesMachines

Documentaries • Movie2016

Marrying stunning visuals with social advocacy, Rahul Jain’s documentary — winner of ...more

Marrying stunning visuals with social advocacy, Rahul Jain’s docu...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
It Will Be Chaos
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Three Days in September
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
The Fence
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Running with Beto
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Outside the Bubble: On the Road with Alexandra Pelosi
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Truth About Killer Robots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Class Divide
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1994)
Mondays at Racine
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2011)
12 O'Clock Boys
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2014)
IVERSON
R • Documentaries • Movie (2014)
The End
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2004)
Portraits of a Lady
TVG • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)

Machines - Trailer

About this Movie

Machines

Marrying stunning visuals with social advocacy, Rahul Jain’s documentary — winner of the Special Jury Award for Cinematography at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival — takes us into the labyrinthine passages of an enormous textile factory in Gujarat, India.

Starring: Rahul Jain

Director: Rahul Jain

DocumentariesMovie2016
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on