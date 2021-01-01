About this Movie
Machines
Marrying stunning visuals with social advocacy, Rahul Jain’s documentary — winner of the Special Jury Award for Cinematography at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival — takes us into the labyrinthine passages of an enormous textile factory in Gujarat, India.
Starring: Rahul Jain
Director: Rahul Jain
